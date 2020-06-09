Fire at Mannersdorf cement works

ICR Newsroom By 09 June 2020

A fire broke out at Lafarge Zementwerke’s Mannersdorf cement plant in Austria at around 19h on Sunday, 7 June 2020. According to the company, the starting point was the fuel store and the fire spread to a conveyor system. However, the cause of the fire is not yet known.



Five people were working at the 1.1Mta plant, the largest in Austria, at the time and all were brought to safety. By 20.30h the fire had been brought under control and despite considerable damage, production in the plant resumed by midnight, said Lafarge Zementwerke.

