Hsing Ta Cement sees 12% fall in revenue for May

Taiwan’s Hsing Ta Cement saw an 11.7 per cent drop in revenue to TWD706.9m (US$23.77m) for May 2020, compared to TWD800.4m in the same month last year.
In the first five months of the year, revenue declined 9.2 per cent YoY to TWD2.64bn from TWD2.91bn in the year-ago period.
