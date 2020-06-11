Semen Indonesia Group sees 37% fall in May sales

Semen Indonesia Group (SIG) reported a 36.7 per cent drop in sales to 2,114,125t in May 2020 when compared with 3,338,768t in May 2019.



Of this total Semen Indonesia, including SBI, saw sales decline by 38.5 per cent YoY to 1,936,752t (May 2019: 3,149,339t). The company’s domestic deliveries fell by 42.6 per cent YoY to 1,581,892t while exports were down 10.3 per cent to 354,860t when compared with May 2019.



In addition, Thang Long Cement Co (TLCC) posted a 6.4 per cent drop in sales to 177,373t in May 2020 when compared with 189,430t in May 2019. Its domestic dispatches slipped by 2.2 per cent YoY to 117,728t while exports were affected to a greater extent, noting a 13.6 per cent fall YoY to 59,654t.



January-May 2020

In the January-May 2020 period, SIG sales decreased by 3.9 per cent YoY from 15.137Mt to 14.543Mt.



Semen Indonesia (including SBI) reported a 4.5 per cent drop in sales to 13.69Mt in the 5M20 from 14.338Mt in the year-ago period. The company’s export dispatches advanced 17.2 per cent YoY to 1.816Mt but were unable to offset the 7.2 per cent YoY drop in domestic deliveries to 11.873Mt.



TLCC saw its 5M20 sales advance 6.8 per cent YoY to 0.854Mt, driven by a 13.3 per cent growth in domestic sales, which reached 0.555Mt (5M19: 0.799Mt). Exports sales slipped by 3.4 per cent YoY to 0.299Mt in the 5M20 from 0.309Mt in the 5M19.

