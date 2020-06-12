Indonesian export shipments surge 41% in May

ICR Newsroom By 12 June 2020

Cement and clinker exports from Indonesia advanced 41 per cent YoY in May to reach 625,650t, according to the Indonesian Cement Association (ASI). In May 2019 cement and clinker exports stood at 443,773t. Clinker exports were up 43.1 per cent YoY to 565,542t while cement exports increased 23.5 per cent YoY to 60,109t.



In the first five months of 2020, clinker and cement exports expanded by three per cent YoY to 2.6Mt from 2.524Mt in the 5M19. The increase was driven by a 13.8 per cent rise in clinker exports to 2.326Mt, more than sufficient to offset the 42.8 per cent drop in cement exports, which fell to 0.274Mt.

