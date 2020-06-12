Lafarge Cement appoints new Cookstown plant manager

Lafarge Cement (Aggregate Industries) has appointed John Mulgrew as the new plant manager of its renowned Cookstown cement plant in Northern Ireland.



Mr Mulgrew succeeds Russell Larmour who, after nearly 40 years with the company, will be retiring. He will report to Barry Hope, executive committee director of cement at Aggregate Industries.



Mr Mulgrew has risen through the ranks of the company’s Cookstown cement plant in County Tyrone, which in 2015 became a part of Aggregate Industries UK. He is currently production manager at Cookstown, a position he has held since 2016.

