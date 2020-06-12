Akhangarancement sets record shipment figures in May

Uzbekistan’s Akhangarancement, part of Eurocement, shipped a record monthly shipment of more than 180,000t of cement in May 2020, up 10.6 per cent YoY.

Gennady Kulikov, general director of Akhangarancement, praised the contribution of the clinker firing department, automotive workshop, cement shipping and packaging section, and the sales department in reaching the record level.

"Despite the special mode of operation associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the enterprise team at all stages of the technological process is set to work efficiently. Together with the achievements of high production results, employees pay special attention to ensuring industrial safety, production culture and organisation of workplaces," said Mr Kulikov.

