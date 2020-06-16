Dalmia Bharat posts 4Q net profit of INR240m

ICR Newsroom By 16 June 2020

Dalmia Bharat reported a consolidated net profit of INR240m (US$3.2m) for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2020.



The company posted a net profit of INR2.63bn in the January-March quarter of the previous financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing. However, it cautioned against comparison of the latest results with the previous period as it has shifted to AS 116 standards from 1 April 2019.



Dalmia Bharat’s revenues from operations was INR24.93bn in the 4QFY19-20, down from INR28.42bn in the year-ago period. The company sold 5.17Mt of cement.

