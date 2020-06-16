Jan-May exports from Turkey up 33%

ICR Newsroom By 16 June 2020

In the January-May 2020 cement and clinker exports from Turkey surged 33 per cent to 13Mt, according to the Turkish Cement Manufacturers’ Association (TÇMB). Export revenues advanced by 16.7 per cent YoY to US$447m. Cement exports were up 34 per cent to 6.1Mt while clinker exports rose by 32 per cent to 6.9Mt. While volume increases were across the board, exports to Ukraine showed particularly robust growth, followed by Togo and Romania.



The rise in exports surpasses expectations and TÇMB President, Tamer Saka, said: “It is important to support the sector with economic measures to maintain foreign momentum gained in international competition and continue to provide foreign currency input and employment security to our country.”



Cement sales in Turkey edged up 0.6 per cent YoY to 9Mt while output from domestic cement plants increased 10.4 per cent YoY to 12.6Mt in the January-March 2020 period.

Published under