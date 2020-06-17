Hong Leong Asia grows stake in Tasek Corp

17 June 2020

Hon Leong Asia’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Ridge Star, has acquired 30,700 shares of Malaysia-based Tasek Corp at a value of around US$57,964, according to The Straits Times.



Following this development, Hong Leong Asia now owns a 92.4 per cent stake in the company.



Last month, Hong Leong Asia had submitted an unconditional voluntary takeover offer for the remaining shares of Tasek at MYR5.80 (US$1.36) per ordinary and preference share.

Published under