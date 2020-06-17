YTL Corp records 11% revenue increase

Malaysia’s YTL Corp has reported a 65.6 per cent decline in net profit to MYR29.52m (US$6.9m) in the third quarter ending 31 March, compared to MYR85.79m in the year-ago period. However, the group’s revenue advanced 11.6 per cent YoY to MYR4.81bn from MYR4.31bn.



For the nine-month period until March 2020, YTL Corp saw a 75.7 per cent YoY fall in net profit to MYR62.37m from MYR256.40m in the previous fiscal, while revenue increased 20.8 per cent YoY to MYR15.64bn from MYR12.95bn.

The higher revenue was mainly attributed to the consolidation of Malayan Cement Bhd (MCB) alongside the increase in sales volumes and prices from operations in China.

"Despite the higher revenue, the lower profit was due to finance costs related to the acquisition of MCB," said the group.

