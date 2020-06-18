Mangalam Cement sees net sales rise 3% in FY19-20

India’s Mangalam Cement has reported net sales of INR3.04bn (US$39.79m) in the quarter ending 31 March 2020, a 7.9 per cent YoY decline compared to INR3.3bn in the 4QFY18-19.

However, net profit surged to INR155.1m from INR16.7m.



In the full FY19-20, total income advanced 2.8 per cent YoY to INR12.58bn from INR12.23bn in the previous fiscal year. The company also posted a net profit of INR759m against a net loss of INR97.3 in the FY18-19.

