Indian demand decline slows in May

Despite expectations of a significant decline, Indian cement dispatches are estimated to have only fallen by 15-20 per cent in May, compared with an 80-86 per cent drop in the previous month. The positive development has been attributed to pent-up retail demand and the resumption of some construction projects.
Cement prices have also been reported to increase by 0.8 per cent MoM in June, according to IDBI Capital Markets & Securities. However, the prices may begin to dip in the coming months as the monsoon season hits the country.
