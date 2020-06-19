Indian demand decline slows in May

Despite expectations of a significant decline, Indian cement dispatches are estimated to have only fallen by 15-20 per cent in May, compared with an 80-86 per cent drop in the previous month. The positive development has been attributed to pent-up retail demand and the resumption of some construction projects.



Cement prices have also been reported to increase by 0.8 per cent MoM in June, according to IDBI Capital Markets & Securities. However, the prices may begin to dip in the coming months as the monsoon season hits the country.

