China's cement production rises 9% YoY in May

19 June 2020

Cement production increased to 248.69Mt in May 2020, up 11.3 per cent from April and 8.6 per cent from the corresponding period last year, according to the South China Morning Post.

The recovery has been attributed to resumed and stronger construction activity, following the lifting of the restrictions put in place by the government control the spread of the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year.

However, going forward cement production is expected to peak in June due to the summer rainy season.

Published under