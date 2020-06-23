RHI Magnesita launches new brick at Mannersdorf plant

RHI Magnesita’s new ANKRAL LC series of refractory bricks has had its first usage in a pilot project at LafargeHolcim’s Mannersdorf facility in Austria. The bricks reuse secondary recycled materials from rotary cement kilns, without compromising the technical requirements and specifications required from the material.

The materials were previously considered unsuitable for further use in the production process of magnesite bricks, because in most cases they contain a high amount of infiltrated salts which has a negative effect on the properties of the bricks. However, the RHI Magnesita research team revolutionised the technical methods for reusing the recycled materials, according to a press release.

"After successful trials and production of our sustainable technology, RHI Magnesita is now ready for the market launch of the ANKRAL LC series," says Heinz Telser, head of Technical Marketing & Innovation.

In February the Mannersdorf facility installed the ANKRAL Q2 LC bricks in its rotary kiln, followed by further installations at other LafargeHolcim plants in Austria and Switzerland.

"We are very proud and grateful for this successful cooperation between LafargeHolcim and RHI Magnesita in these pilot projects," said Dr Christopher Ehrenberg, plant manager at Mannersdorf. "Together we want to continue on our path towards sustainability in order to reduce CO 2 emissions throughout the supply chain".

