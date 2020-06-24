Misr Insurance reduces Misr Cement-Qena stake

ICR Newsroom By 24 June 2020

Misr Insurance Co has lowered its stake in Misr Cement-Qena from 9.3 to 4.68 per cent, Misr Asset Management said in a statement to the Egyptian Exchange on 23 June.



The insurance company sold 3.33m shares for EGP20.74m (US$1.28m) at an average price of EGP6.23/share.

