GCCA names Dinah McLeod as new CEO

ICR Newsroom By 24 June 2020

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has appointed Dinah McLeod as CEO, effective from early July. Ms McLeod succeeds Benjamin Sporton.



Dinah most recently served as a Director of ‘The B Team’, an innovative and standard-setting non-profit initiative which was established to improve business practices to enhance the well-being of people and the planet. She has previously held senior sustainability roles with the Overseas Development Institute, the UK’s largest development research institute, and in the private sector with BT, Novartis and Allianz.



Commenting on the appointment, Albert Manifold, Chief Executive, CRH plc and GCCA President said: “This appointment comes at an important time as our sector looks to build on our strong commitments to sustainability and accelerate our efforts in the area of climate action. Dinah’s impressive background and international experience in Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility will be an important asset to the GCCA in our work to position concrete as the sustainable building material of choice now and in the future.”



Dinah McLeod said: “I am delighted to be joining the GCCA. Concrete has a critical role to play in shaping a more sustainable world and the GCCA is leading the way in ensuring that role is understood and valued by society. As its Chief Executive, I look forward to helping drive advances in sustainable construction and to further enhancing the industry’s contribution to social, economic and environmental goals.”



A dual British-Canadian national, Dinah holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School as well as a BA (Hons) from Columbia University. She began her career as Social Protection Specialist at the World Bank, where she worked on community-based financing and social infrastructure projects for marginalised and vulnerable groups. She was also a Policy Advisor at the UK Prime Minister’s Strategy Unit.

Published under