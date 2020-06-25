Oman Cement Co sees 27% fall in profit

Oman Cement Co has posted a 26.7 per cent fall in profit after tax to OMR1.1m (US$2.86m) for the first quarter of 2020, compared to OMR1.5m in the 1Q19.
The company’s total sales saw a modest 1.5 per cent YoY decline to OMR13.6m from OMR13.4m.
