Burnpur Cement sees net loss widen in 4Q

India’s Burnpur Cement has seen its standalone net loss widen to INR1.25bn (US$16.53m) in the quarter ending 31 March 2020, compared to an INR31.2m net loss in the corresponding period last year.
Net revenue was down 25.7 per cent to INR178.5m from INR240.2m in the 4QFY18-19. However, operating expenses also declined 25.7 per cent YoY to INR176.7m from INR237.8m.
