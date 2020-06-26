Isidoro Miranda elected new FLACEMA president

ICR Newsroom By 26 June 2020

LafargeHolcim’s general director in Spain, Isidoro Miranda, will succeed Pedro Carranza as president of the Andalusian Labour Foundation for Cement and the Environment (FLACEMA), Spain.



Mr Miranda was formerly president of the Spanish cement association, Oficemen, and is currently vice president of CEMBUREAU, the European cement association.



He replaces Pedro Carranza, CEO of Cementos Portland Valderrivas, who took office in June 2019.



Mr Miranda started his professional career at Lafarge in 1995 as director of Group Strategic Studies. Following positions as CEO of Lafarge Asland in Spain, CEO of Lafarge Spain and Ecuador and deputy director of Lafarge Group, he was appointed CEO of LafargeHolcim Spain.



In his new role he plans to support the drive towards the sector’s sustainable development, the circular economy as well as reducing CO 2 emissions and minimising landfill use in Andalusia.

Published under