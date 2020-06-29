CemNet.com » Cement News » Tourah Portland Cement sees loss widen in 1Q20

Tourah Portland Cement sees loss widen in 1Q20

Tourah Portland Cement sees loss widen in 1Q20
29 June 2020


Egypt’s Tourah Portland Cement has seen its net loss widen to EGP64.9m (US$4m) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to EGP50.9m in the 1Q19.

The company also reported an 82.8 per cent YoY decline in sales to EGP50m from EGP290.8m.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Egypt North Africa business results Tourah Portland Cement Co 