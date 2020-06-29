Tourah Portland Cement sees loss widen in 1Q20

29 June 2020

Egypt’s Tourah Portland Cement has seen its net loss widen to EGP64.9m (US$4m) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to EGP50.9m in the 1Q19.



The company also reported an 82.8 per cent YoY decline in sales to EGP50m from EGP290.8m.

