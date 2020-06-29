Holcim Philippines appoints new VPs

ICR Newsroom By 29 June 2020

Holcim Philippines has appointed Edwin Villas as senior vice president logistics after Mr Villas served as officer-in-charge of the department since 2019 concurrent to his role as vice president for sales, Greater Manila Region and South Luzon. He previously held senior Sales leadership roles and served in Procurement and Internal Audit. Villas is a Certified Professional for Supply Management, Certified Information System Auditor and holds a degree in computer science. He also completed the leadership program in the International Institute of Management Development (IMD) Switzerland.



Holcim’s plant in Lugait, Misamis Oriental, is now led by former production manager Arnold Pepino. The new VP of operations of the Lugait works has returned from a stay in Romania to learn best practices under the group’s Learning Across Borders programme.



Bobby Garza, VP for operations of the Lugait plant will now lead the Norzagaray, Bulacan facility, Holcim Philippines’ largest plant in terms of production capacity. Mr Garza steered the Lugait plant to be recognised as among the best in the region and the LafargeHolcim Group. He is a licensed mining engineer and has attended leadership programmes in IMD Switzerland.

