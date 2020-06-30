Cemex cancels El Musel project due to COVID-19

Cemex is cancelling its terminal project that would see the company import 150,000tpa of cement via the Ingeniero Olano dock in El Musel, Gijón, Spain.



In February 2019 Cemex applied for a concession at the Olano quay to unload cement to build two storage silos and a bagging plant, representing an investment of approximately EUR5m. Forecasts at the time expected 50,000t of cement to be imported in the first year to 150,000t from the sixth year. The concession was granted after 10 months.



The project was seen as a countermove to Tudela Veguín starting exports to the US, one of Cemex’s key markets. The imports into El Musel would enable Cemex to distribute cement to the northwest of the Iberian peninsula.

