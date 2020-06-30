Innovandi launches online workshops

30 June 2020

The Global Cement and Concrete Association’s research network, Innovandi has launched a week of online workshops to take place from 29 June to 03 July.



The event is expected to see 40 international scientific institutions and 30 leading industry players from across the cement and concrete sector come together to set the key themes for future research projects to improve sustainability and decrease CO 2 emissions.



"Concrete is fundamentally important to our world today and will play a crucial role in building the sustainable world of tomorrow. It is therefore critical to support and accelerate the breakthrough processes and products that will improve sustainability and decrease carbon emissions. The Innovandi Kick-off Week offers a platform for leaders from across the world of cement and concrete to collaborate with academic institutions and define the cutting-edge research that will address these challenges and help us create a better future," said Claude Loréa, GCCA Cement Director.

Published under