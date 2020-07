Najran Cement Co fully repays loan for WHR project

02 July 2020

Najran Cement Co has fully repaid the remaining amount of a SAR45m (US$12m) existing loan, which was used to finance the company's waste heat recovery project.

The credit facility was originally supposed to be repaid in three instalments due on 31 December 2020, 31 March 2021, and 30 June 2021, according to a bourse filing.

Following this transaction, the company now has a SAR355m loan that will be paid in instalments over five years.

