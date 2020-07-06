Belarusian Cement Co sees sales rise 105% in 5M20

Belarusian Cement Co produced 1.835Mt of cement in the January-May 2020 period, an increase of 104.7 per cent YoY. Total domestic sales also advanced 112.1 per cent YoY.



Belarusian Cement Mill dispatched 656,600t of cement (up 3.6 per cent YoY), including 407,800t of domestic sales (up 13.8 per cent). OAO Krasnoselskstroymaterialy reportedly sold 568,300t of cement in the 5M20, climbing 110.2 per cent. OAO Krichevtsementnoshifer also saw sales rise 109.6 per cent YoY to 465,000t.



Through the sale of cement at refuelling stations, the group has sold 7254.5t of cement and targets 18,000t of sales from this method for the full year. It also intends to sell at least 4000t by mail order in 2020.

