DG Khan Cement wins export orders from the Philippines

09 July 2020

DG Khan Cement Company Ltd has procured cement export orders from the Philippines. The order was confirmed by a Pakistan government adviser.



"Congratulations to DG Khan Cement for making a breakthrough in winning orders for export of cement to the Philippines. This follows on their success in China," said Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, in a tweet on Wednesday.



"Once market reach extends, then market share will increase. Increasing geographical diversification is an important part of our strategic trade policy," Mr Dawood stated.



DG Khan Cement has targeted an increase in exports. During FY19-20 the company's exports stood at US$21.387bn as against the target of US$24bn.



DG Khan Cement is among the top manufacturers of Pakistan with a production capacity of 22,400tpd. The company has four cement plants, two plants located at Dera Ghazi Khan, one at Khairpur (Chakwal) and one at Hub (Lasbela).

