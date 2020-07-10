Competition Commission to hold public consultation on Ohorongo Cement sale

The Namibia Competition Commission has advised that members of the public can contribute their views on the proposed sale of Ohorongo to West China Cement.



Members of the public will be invited to a conference on the matter as the acquisition is likely to create a monopoly in the cement industry in Namibia, as West China Cement also has a majority stake ion Cheetah Cement which is the sole competitor to Ohorongho Cement.



The commissions is also concerned that Namibian employees at Ohorongo Cement could be replaced by foreign employees and that foreign companies might win future contracts for services if the cement plant is takeover by West China Cement.

