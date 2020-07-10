Tangshan Jidong Cement reports fall in net profit

10 July 2020

China’s Tangshan Jidong Cement has reported its results for the first half of 2020. The company saw its net profit fall around 30.3-34.3 per cent YoY to CNY0.98-1.04bn (US$139.82-148.38m) in the 1H20.



In the first half of last year, the company announced a net profit of CNY1.49bn.

Published under