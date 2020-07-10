Taiwan's producers report positive June results

Taiwan’s Universal Cement Corp has reported a 28.2 per cent YoY rise in its revenue to TWD453.56m (US$15.39m) for June 2020, compared to TWD353.93m in the year-ago period. In the first half of the year, the company saw revenue increase 8.8 per cent to TWD2.59bn.



Elsewhere, Chia Hsin Cement Corp saw a 27.5 per cent advance in revenue to TWD166.77m from TWD130.82m in June 2019. In the 1H20, revenue climbed 11.4 per cent YoY to TWD992.3m.



In June 2020 Taiwan Cement Corp noted that its revenue remained largely consistent with the previous year at TWD9.96bn from TWD9.87bn. In the January-June 2020 period, revenue fell 7.6 per cent YoY to TWD52.44bn from TWD56.72bn.

