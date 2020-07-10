Uzbekistan to simplify cement imports

The Antimonopoly Committee of Uzbekistan intends to simplify the imports of cement. Domestic cement shortages , due to a pick-up in construction works and a fall in imports, have seen the cement price increase by 59 per cent, according to Esmerk CIS News.
The Uzbek government has instructed the Antimonopoly Committee, the Uzstandart agency, the State Customs Committee, and the Uzpromstroymaterialy Association to develop a draft document to increase the supply of cement to the domestic market.
