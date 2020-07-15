Cemex confirms decision to close Ferriby plant

Following consultations with employee representatives and Unite the Union, Cemex has confirmed that it will be mothballing its South Ferriby plant in north Lincolnshire, UK.



Approximately 110 employees who are currently based at the plant will be affected, with the majority of redundancies said to be taking place in July, according to a statement.



However, customers will continue to be supplied from the company’s existing cement network.



"Cemex remains committed to the UK and its European business, which is one of the company’s largest regions, and will continue to have a strong national presence. This decision will allow Cemex to optimise the network it has available across the region. This is part of an ongoing strategy to strengthen the Cemex portfolio and secure its place as a global leader in the industry," said the company.

