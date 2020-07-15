Siberian Cement plants increase 1H output 4%

ICR Newsroom By 15 July 2020

In the first half of 2020 Siberian Cement (Sibcem) produced 2.2Mt of cement, representing a four per cent YoY increase. Topkinsky Cement’s output rose by one per cent to 1Mt, while Iskitimcement increased its production by eight per cent to 453,800t. Production from Angarskcement was up nine per cent to 288,700t and TimlyuyCement output remained stable at 165,100t.



“For the cement industry, however, as for many other industries, the first half of 2020 turned out to be a difficult period. In April, which traditionally opened the “high” construction season in Siberia, the federal district market literally collapsed: according to the calculations of our company’s analysts, its capacity decreased by 20 per cent compared to April 2019. After the resumption of work at construction sites, the fall was won back: according to the results of January-June, we estimate the volume of cement consumption in the Siberian Federal District, as well as in Buryatia and the Trans-Baikal Territory, at 2.4Mt, which is 0.6 per cent higher than the same period last year. However, the situation remains difficult, it is almost impossible to predict its development. Nevertheless, the holding's plants continue to operate smoothly,Consistently high quality building materials are shipped to consumers on time,” said First Vice President of Sibtsem Holding Co JSC, Gennady Rasskazov, in a company press release.

