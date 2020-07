Oman Cement sees 9% decline in 1H20 profit

16 July 2020

Oman Cement Co has reported an 8.7 per cent decline in net profit after tax to OMR2.1m (US$5.46m) for the first half of 2020, compared to OMR2.3m in the 1H19.

However, the company’s total revenue edged up 1.1 per cent to OMR26.4m from OMR26.1m.

