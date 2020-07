Iran continues cement exports to Afghanistan

20 July 2020

A total of 54,000t of cement have been exported to Afghanistan from Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran, since the start of the Iranian year on 20 March.

The cement was transported by 2,056 trucks through the Milak border crossing, said Ayoub Kord, head of the Roads and Urban Development Organisation of Sistan and Baluchestan province.

