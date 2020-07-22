Azerbaijan records 2% decline in cement production

Cement production in Azerbaijan declined 2.4 per cent YoY to 1.57Mt in the first half of 2020, according to the State Statistics Committee. However, ready-mix concrete production rose 3.6 per cent to 821,500t.
Overall, the value of building materials produced in the country reached AZN327.6m (US$192.82m) in the 1H20, down 10.4 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year.
