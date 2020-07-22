SCAEK completes first stage API certification

Algeria-based Société des Ciments de Ain El Kebira (SCAEK) has succesfully completed the first phase of the American Petroleum Institute audit to certify petroleum cement as a new product manufactured by the cement producer. The first step was originally planned for last March but was then postponed to July 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company was awarded the API label in July 2019.



The next monitoring stage is scheduled for March 2021, according to SCAEK. Once certified, the country will be less reliant on petroleum cement imports. National demand is estimated at 200,000t, a volume imported at a value of US$30m.

