Qatar National Cement reports 32% fall in profit

23 July 2020

Qatar National Cement has reported a 31.8 per cent YoY decline in net profit to QAR68.3m (US$18.76m) for the first half of 2020, compared to QAR100.1m in the year-ago period.



The company also saw revenue fall 23 per cent YoY to QAR290.6m from QAR377.3m.

