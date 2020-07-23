CemNet.com » Cement News » Qatar National Cement reports 32% fall in profit

23 July 2020


Qatar National Cement has reported a 31.8 per cent YoY decline in net profit to QAR68.3m (US$18.76m) for the first half of 2020, compared to QAR100.1m in the year-ago period.

The company also saw revenue fall 23 per cent YoY to QAR290.6m from QAR377.3m.

