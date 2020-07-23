LafargeHolcim Richmond plant secures biosolids fuel supply

23 July 2020

LafargeHolcim has signed a long-term contract with CRD to provide a reliable, steady and safe supply of biosolids to use as fuel in the company's cement manufacturing at the Richmond plant, Canada.



Supported by the Government of BC's CleanBC Industry Fund, LafargeHolcim's Western Canadian Geocycle team received CAD753,000 (US$562.7) in funding for the capital investment in a silo designed to co-process biosolids as low carbon fuel for the Richmond cement kiln.



The silo and associated systems will receive, store and feed biosolids into the kiln. Biosolids, when replacing coal, will reduce GHGs by approximately 5000tof CO 2 e per year. The biosolids will also increase the plant's thermal substitution rate (TSR) significantly. This will enhance the capability of the plant's new low-carbon fuel system that is currently handling huge amounts of material that will no longer be sent to landfill as a result.

