LafargeHolcim launch ECOPact concrete to more territories

24 July 2020

LafargeHolcim has launched ECOPact, the industry's broadest range of green concrete, delivering high-performing, sustainable and circular benefits, the company claims.



After a successful market adoption in Europe, ECOPact is now available in the US with plans to expand into the UK, Canada, Latin America and other markets worldwide in the coming months. This introduction is an essential component of the company's strategy to advance the transition towards low-carbon and circular construction.



Jan Jenisch, CEO, said: "I am proud to introduce ECOPact, the industry's broadest range of green concrete for high-performing, sustainable and circular construction. Building on the success of ECOPact in Switzerland, Germany and France, we are now introducing it across the Americas. With the rollout of this Green Concrete, we are accelerating the transition to more sustainable building materials for greener construction."



ECOPact is sold at a range of low-carbon levels, from 30 to 100 per cent less carbon emissions compared to standard (CEM I) concrete. Where regulatory conditions allow, ECOPact products integrate upcycled construction and demolition materials, further closing the resource loop.

