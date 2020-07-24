Hope plant's economic contribution to local economy assessed

24 July 2020

Breedon Group has had an assessment of the Hope Cement plant's economic contribution to the local economy. An independent report by global management, engineering and development consultancy Mott Macdonald says Breedon Group shows a 51 per cent increase in its contribution to GBP61m from GBP53m in 2017.



The report aimed to show how much the Hope Cement works contributes both financially and in terms of employment to the Peak District National Park's economy. The figures say that the cement plant supported 270 jobs (202 directly, 52 indirectly and 14 as induced jobs), including two jobs from community and social impacts as well as accounting for seven per cent of the Park’s total economic output and 1.8 per cent of its total employment.



Breedon’s Hope Cement Works also accounts for around 16 per cent of UK cement production, which is currently running at more than 9Mta.



Ed Cavanagh, works manager at the Hope site, said: "It is gratifying to see the healthy increase in our contribution to the local economy over the past few years. We're very proud of the part we play in the lives and employment of people in the Peak District National Park."

Published under