Ciments de Bizerte sees 1H turnover up 2%

ICR Newsroom By 27 July 2020

Tunisian cement producer Ciments de Bizerte has seen its total turnover expand 1.6 per cent YoY to TND42.781m (US$15.6m) in the first half of 2020.



Domestic turnover edged up 0.2 per cent YoY to TND40.112m while export turnover improved 26.8 per cent YoY to TND2.669m.



In addition, clinker production increased 17.2 per cent to 282,440t in the 1H20 despite the total suspension of production for 45 days following the general COVID-19 lockdown. However, cement production fell by 4.7 per cent.



Furthermore, the company reduced its debt from TND152.703m to TND146.416m, reports Agence Tunis Afrique Presse.







Published under