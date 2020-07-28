Najran Cement posts 1H results

ICR Newsroom By 28 July 2020

Saudi Arabia-based Najran Cement reported sales of SAR121.5m (US$32.4m) in the second quarter of 2020. The company’s gross profit reached SAR50.3m while its operational profit stood at SAR40.4m. Net profit after zakat and tax was SAR33m.



For the first half of 2020 the company posted sales of SAR277.8m and a gross profit of SAR106.8m. Operational profit reached SAR86.5m while net profit after zakat and tax reached SAR73.1m.

Published under