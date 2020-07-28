CemNet.com » Cement News » Najran Cement posts 1H results

Najran Cement posts 1H results
By ICR Newsroom
28 July 2020


Saudi Arabia-based Najran Cement reported sales of SAR121.5m (US$32.4m) in the second quarter of 2020. The company’s gross profit reached SAR50.3m while its operational profit stood at SAR40.4m. Net profit after zakat and tax was SAR33m.

For the first half of 2020 the company posted sales of SAR277.8m and a gross profit of SAR106.8m. Operational profit reached SAR86.5m while net profit after zakat and tax reached SAR73.1m.

