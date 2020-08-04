Nuvoco wins the FICCI CSR Award 2018-19 for education

Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd has won the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) CSR Award 2018-19 in the Education category for their project ‘Shikshit Sunderhattu’ at the 18th edition of FICCI CSR Awards.



The award ceremony was held virtually on 27 July 2020 in the wake of COVID-19, where Shri Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, facilitated the award to Joydeep Chatterjee, who heads Nuvoco's CSR and Corporate Affairs, for the ‘Shikshit Sunderhattu’ project.



Nuvoco’s ‘Shikshit Sunderhattu’ project was implemented in 2014 under the CSR pillar ‘Sakshar Bharat’ to provide formal education, create education awareness and contribute to the tribal population’s development in Sunderhattu and Sarenbera villages near Nuvoco’s Jojobera cement plant.



Nuvoco’s ‘Shikshit Sunderhattu’ was introduced to empower the tribal community and improve the way of living as lack of education in tribal areas remains an issue. With a population of more than 10.2m or 8.6 per cent of its total population, India has the single largest tribal population in the world.



Under this initiative Nuvoco started Birsa Prathmik Vidyalaya to empower the tribal population by giving them access to education and enrolling them into mainstream education. Birsa Prathmik Vidyalaya currently educates 108 students from nursery to class III and has shaped lives of more than 500 tribal children.

