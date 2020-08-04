INC reports record July sales

Paraguay-based Industria Nacional de Cemento (INC) has reported a record volume in cement sales at the end of July, reports Agencia de Información Paraguaya. The company sold 1,610,708 bags of cement in July, or an average of 48,500 bags/day.



INC President, Ernesto Benítez spoke about the new milestone of 1,610,708 bags sold in a single month. “Not only the best-selling product is pozzolanic, but also masonry and structural cement. Both had a significant rebound," he said. He added the data showed a cement plant in continuous production. "Public works demand an enormous amount of material, which implies that construction companies turn to the INC for the quality of the product," Mr Benítez said.



He added that there had been a quick recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which had reduced the company’s income by about 50 per cent and sales by approximately 30 per cent, clarifying that they delivered more cement than was sold.

