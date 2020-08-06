Caribbean Cement sees 2% increase in revenue

Jamaica’s Caribbean Cement has seen a two per cent YoY increase in revenue to JMD4.8bn (US$32.62m) for the second quarter of 2020.



Earnings before tax climbed 55 per cent to JMD1bn from JMD0.7bn in the 2Q19, while net income surged 41 per cent YoY to JMD0.5bn.



“While it is still very early to fully evaluate the long-term effects of COVID-19 on our operations, we believe that this event has made us a stronger and more efficient organisation,” said Parris A Lyew-Ayee, chairman.

