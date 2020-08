SCG sees dip in Vietnam's revenue from sales

06 August 2020

Thailand’s Siam Cement Group (SCG) has seen its revenue from sales in Vietnam drop five per cent YoY to VND13.1trn (US$564.6m) in the first half of 2020, according to Vietnam News.

The figure accounted for 8.8 per cent of SCG’s total revenue during the six-month period.

In the 2Q20, its revenue from sales in the country reached VND7trn, equivalent to 40 per cent of the total revenue from ASEAN markets, excluding Thailand, compared to 30 per cent in 2019.

