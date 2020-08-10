Qassim Cement sees 21% rise in net profit

Saudi Arabia’s Qassim Cement saw a net profit of SAR85.5m (US$22.8m) in the second quarter of 2020, up 21.3 per cent YoY compared to SAR70.5m in the year-ago period.



Sales also increased 8.3 per cent YoY to SAR167.4m from SAR154.5m.

