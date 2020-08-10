East African Portland Cement meets distributors amidst falling demand

10 August 2020

The East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) of Kenya is enhancing dealer and distributor incentives to push cement sales during the pandemic.



CEO, Stephen Nthei, met with distributors in a tour of Nyandarau county to set a strategy and look to understand the challenges facing distributors and customers.



"COVID-19 has had quite an impact in sales of cement. But we are seeing a bounce back as businesses start requesting for orders," Nthei said. "Dealers and distributors will get more incentives which they will be able to transfer to customers in the form of discounts on the order."



Kenya’s cement consumption dropped by 8.3 per cent in April, as the COVID-19 after the government introduced a lockdown. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that the country consumed 505,958t of cement in April 2020, down from 551,914t in March 2020.

Published under