Southern Province Cement reports 48% surge in net profit

Saudi Arabia’s Southern Province Cement Co reported a 48.4 per cent surge in net profit to SAR135m (US$36m) in the 2Q20, against SAR91m in the second quarter of 2019.
Sales also advanced 22.8 per cent YoY to SAR339m from SAR276m.
