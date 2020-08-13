InterCement appoint new chairman

13 August 2020

InterCement Participações SA reports that Franklin Feder has resigned from the Board of Directors of InterCement after nearly three years and Wilson Nelio Brumer becomes the new chairman of the Board of Directors.



Mr Brumer has worked as CEO at Vale, Acesita and Usiminas and brings experience form being on the Board of Directors at BHP Billiton, Cemig, CCR, Direcional Engenharia, Embraer, Localiza, Metso and Fundação Renova.





