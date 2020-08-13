CemNet.com » Cement News » InterCement appoint new chairman

InterCement appoint new chairman

InterCement appoint new chairman
13 August 2020


InterCement Participações SA reports that Franklin Feder has resigned from the Board of Directors of InterCement after nearly three years and Wilson Nelio Brumer becomes the new chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr Brumer has worked as CEO at Vale, Acesita and Usiminas and brings experience form being on the Board of Directors at BHP Billiton, Cemig, CCR, Direcional Engenharia, Embraer, Localiza, Metso and Fundação Renova.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: South America InterCement Participações appointments Brazil 